This week's rundown of the Maleah Davis case, May 12-18

Maleah Davis has been missing for over two weeks, but plenty of developments have taken place in that relatively short period of time.

The alarm was sounded and searches began immediately after she was reported abducted, but within days, police had named her mother's ex-fiance, Darion Vence a person of interest, casting doubts on his original story.

Within the week, Vence's car was found in Missouri City. Maleah's mother, Brittany Bowens, made some shocking allegations against him around the time a neighbor's surveillance video surfaced, showing Vence carrying a heavy-laden laundry basket filled with a garbage bag.

Week of May 12, 2019

Sunday

On Mother's Day, the search for Maleah continued and a vigil was hosted by Parents Against Predators, attended by many demanding justice for Maleah. More than a hundred people united in solidarity at the parking lot across from Maleah’s home to preach their sympathy and the pain they feel as mothers.

Trained dogs also detected the scent of human decomposition in the Vence's vehicle, according to a prosecutor. Dogs trained to find cadavers reacted to the trunk of the car, Pat Stayton, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, said at Vence's probable cause court hearing Saturday night.

Advertisement

Monday

Vence, charged with tampering with evidence, specifically a human corpse, got his bond lowered from a staggering $1,000,000 to $45,000. He also did not make his court appearance on Monday.

FOX 26's Legal Analyst Chris Tritico goes into more detail about the implications of Vence's current charges and lowered bond.

Tuesday

Volunteer searches led by John Marsden continued on Tuesday, and expanded into a dense wooded area at Cullinan Park off Highway 6 in Sugar Land, with no success.

Meanwhile, Maleah's biological father, Craig Davis, posted multiple family photos with his daughter on Instagram.

Wednesday

Texas EquuSearch searched the woods along the mail route that Derion Vence once drove in Rosharon for any clues into Maleah's whereabouts. They also explored a local haunted house. Founder Tim Miller said he confirmed with Maleah’s mother that Vence did at one time say that if he were ever to hide a body, he would hide it in Rosharon.

On Wednesday night, Texas EquuSearch suspended the search for Maleah. The organization says the suspension is temporary until they obtain more information.

"We have followed up on dozens and dozens of tips and leads, but none have been found to be helpful in leading us in the right area to find Maleah," the statement said.

A vigil was held at sunset in Oyster Creek park, coordinated by local mothers, where those in attendance released balloons in honor of Maleah.

Thursday

Brittany Bowens broke her silence and told her side of the story in an interview with FOX 26 News reporter Damali Keith.

A reward of up to $5,000 was offered for information leading to an arrest in Maleah's disappearance, according to Crime Stoppers.

Friday

No new case developments. Quanell X and Brittany Bowens continue to take her story to the media.

Saturday

Volunteer searches continue to look for signs and clues to lead to Maleah's location.