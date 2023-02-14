Expand / Collapse search
Threat found in pocket of Michigan State shooter prompts closure of all schools in NJ township, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:19AM
Mass Shootings
FOX 29 Philadelphia

All public schools closed in Ewing Township

Ewing Public Schools in Mercer County announced Tuesday morning that all schools will be shut down in an "abundance of caution" for the rest of the day.

MERCER COUNTY, N.J. - All schools in Ewing were closed Tuesday in an "abundance of caution" due to a security threat connected to a mass shooting in Michigan. 

According to police, the Ewing Police Department was contacted by New Jersey State Police about a mass shooting at Michigan State University, which had a possible connection to Ewing, New Jersey. 

Authorities say the shooter, identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae, had local ties to Ewing Township.

96039793-ANTHONY-MCRAE-2.jpg

Anthony McRae, seen here in his booking photo on a weapons charge in 2019, has been identified as the shooter at Michigan State University on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.

Officials say at the time of his death by suicide in Michigan, McRae had a note in his pocket that indicated a threat against two Ewing public schools. 

MORE HEADLINES:

McRae had a history of mental health issues, according to police. 

As the investigation continued, officials made the decision to close for the day as officers stayed near every school in the township. 

Authorities say they later learned the incident was isolated to Michigan and that there is no threat to Ewing schools. 

Police say McRae has not lived in the Ewing area for several years. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.