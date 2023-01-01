Three 6 Mafia's Gangsta Boo dead at 43: reports

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
18
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 8:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
River Flood Warning
from SUN 6:30 PM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:42 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:10 PM MST until SUN 9:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:35 PM MST until SUN 9:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flood Warning
from SUN 6:57 PM MST until MON 6:45 AM MST, Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Wind and Dust Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 11:00 AM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 5:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains
Flood Advisory
from SUN 3:18 PM MST until MON 8:00 AM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 8:15 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa
Air Quality Alert
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Maricopa County

Three 6 Mafia's Gangsta Boo dead at 43: reports

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 5:48PM
Entertainment
FOX 11
Run The Jewels In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia article

Gangsta Boo performs at The Run The Jewels Concert at The Tabernacle on January 21, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Prince Williams/Wireimage)

LOS ANGELES - Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo has died, TMZ reports. She was 43.

Local reports said the Memphis rapper, born Lola Mitchell, was found dead Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m local time.

Three 6 Mafia founder DJ Paul seemingly confirmed the news on his Instagram, posting a photo of Gangsta Boo behind a DJ console. He did not caption the post.

Mitchell was the second female member of the Memphis hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia. After her departure in the early 2000s, she released a solo studio album as well as several mixtapes and was featured on tracks with artists including Lil Jon, E-40, Outkast, and Gucci Mane.

GettyImages-489299584.jpg

Trackstar The DJ, Gangsta Boo, and El-P perform with Run The Jewels at Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 19, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris McKay/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Expand

In December, she shared a video of her live performance of "I’m Fresh" in partnership with Uproxx.

Just three days ago, Mitchell had posted a photo on her Instagram with friend MJG, captioning the post, "MJG over my erratic behavior #pressure."


 