Three people injured after fire erupts at downtown LA building

The Los Angeles Fire Department is on scene of a large structure fire in Downton LA.

Firefighters responded to a building in the area of Kohler and 7th streets around noon Saturday.

Witnesses say they heard multiple explosions coming from the building. According to the fire department at least three people were injured, the extent of their injuries is not currently known.

At least 137 LAFD personnel have been assigned in what the department is calling a "Major Emergency" fire. They say firefighters are in full defensive mode.

