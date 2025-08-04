Expand / Collapse search
Timothy Wood: Phoenix kidnapping suspect arrested on grand jury warrant, police say

Updated  August 4, 2025 9:15pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
Timothy Wood: Kidnapping suspect re-arrested

Phoenix Police say a man who is accused of holding his girlfriend captive for weeks in a shed while threatening to kill her has been re-arrested as a result of a grand jury warrant.

The Brief

    • Timothy Wood, Jr. was arrested on Aug. 4 on a felony grand jury warrant that stems from a kidnapping incident, according to Phoenix Police.
    • Wood is accused of holding his girlfriend captive for weeks in a shed, while beating her and threatening to kill her.
    • Wood was initially arrested on July 2 in connection with the case.

PHOENIX - There is an update in the case involving an Arizona man who allegedly held his girlfriend captive for days in a shed while beating her and threatening to kill her.

What we know:

In a brief statement, Phoenix Police officials told us that Timothy Wood, Jr. was arrested on Aug. 4 on a felony grand jury warrant that stems from the incident.

What we don't know:

Officials did not elaborate on the charges listed in the grand jury warrant.

The backstory:

According to our initial report on the incident, Wood was initially arrested on July 2 in connection with the case.

"He held her captive for over 14 days, imprisoned in a shed. He beat her. He forced sex on her under threats of death. He held down her neck to stop her breathing. He tied her down at the door with lots of chains. He threatened to cut off her foot with a saw, and then he pulled out a saw and actually did injure her foot to some extent," a prosecutor said in court. "He dug a hole underneath the shed, and he buried her for two days. This victim, very well for 14 days, may have been worried that she may not survive this incident."

According to court documents, Wood used chains to keep the shed doors from opening and also put bricks in front of the doors so she couldn't get out. The woman was able to escape through the back of the shed, and was eventually taken to the hospital for treatment.

Wood, however, denied the claims in court.

"These are some crazy allegations. I don't ... that's not me," he said. "I have three kids and this is just ... she just got out of the loony bin or whatever. I don't know. It's in Mesa. I guess she has these episodes, and when she has an episode, I'm supposed to call her mom. I wasn't home at the time. When I got home, the police were there, and this all just kind of broke out."

What you can do:

If you believe you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.

Arizona Department of Economic Security - Domestic Violence Services

City of Phoenix Domestic Violence Resources

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Police Department, with supplemental information gathered from a FOX 10 news report that was published on July 7, 2025.

