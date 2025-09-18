Tovrea Castle: Phoenix's historic landmark gets 2 new buildings

The Brief Phoenix's historic Tovrea Castle has completed a new renovation that includes two replica buildings. The new additions are replicas of the original caretaker's quarters and a cottage from the 1920s. The castle was originally intended to be a resort, not a private home, and the popular myths about ghosts and mob connections are not true.



Phoenix’s famous Tovrea Castle, the old-style building that looks like a wedding cake near Loop 202 and 52nd Street, is enjoying a re-creation. While it has gone through renovations before, two new buildings are now adding to the experience for the very first time.

What we know:

Some of the best parts about Tovrea Castle are the myths that surround it: legends of ghosts, secret tunnels, and mob connections. There’s also the story that it was built as a token of love from a man to his wife. However, it turns out the truth is a little more down to earth.

What they're saying:

The unique, intricate, and old-fashioned building sits atop a desert knoll. It is named after the man who bought it from the builder, E.A. Tovrea.

"Oh my gosh, what the heck is that, but the fact that Arizona history really lives here," said Tamera Zivic of the Tovrea Carrara Society. "We have people who lived on the property prior to us becoming a state, helped us to become a state or were involved in the citrus, cotton, and cattle industries, were really actively involved in our community and made a difference in how we live today."

The site now has two new buildings, which are replicas of the property's two oldest structures: a caretaker's quarters and the Carraro cottage, where the first family stayed while the castle was being built. Both were made to look like they did a century ago.

The backstory:

The first castle was built in 1928 but was quickly destroyed by a monsoon storm. It was then rebuilt and lived in by E.A.'s widow, Della, until her death in 1969. The City of Phoenix bought the property a few years later. Now, nearly 100 years on, the castle and grounds are enjoying a new beginning.

"Anytime is the best time to come out because you get a slice of Arizona, whether it's in the warm weather, the cold weather, or rain or shine, you get to absolutely see the views of the city, but most importantly, really celebrate the pioneering spirit of Arizonans," Zivic said.

According to castle officials, those myths of ghosts, underground tunnels, and mafia connections are not true, including the story that it was built as a token of love. Officials say it was originally designed to be the beginnings of a resort that never happened.

Map of the area