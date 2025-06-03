Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 6:28 PM MST until TUE 9:30 PM MST, Yavapai County, Coconino County
7
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 7:10 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 8:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 8:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 7:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Yavapai County Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau
Flood Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Tragedy along Phoenix freeway; update on wounded AJ police officer | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  June 3, 2025 6:38pm MST
PHOENIX - From a deadly crash involving a pedestrian along a major Valley freeway to the latest on a far East Valley police officer who was gravely wounded, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

1. Tragedy along Valley freeway

Person struck and killed by multiple vehicles along I-10: DPS
DPS said multiple vehicles struck a person along the I-10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport early Tuesday morning.

2. Latest on shooting that gravely injured AJPD officer

Apache Junction Police officer in critical condition, suspect hurt following shooting
An officer was critically injured and a suspect was hospitalized following a shooting in an Apache Junction neighborhood on Monday.

3. What's next for Hickman's Egg Ranch

Hickman's Egg Ranch loses 95% of its chickens to bird flu: What's next
Arizona's largest egg producer, Hickman's Egg Ranch, has a third Maricopa County farm infected with bird flu, losing 95% of its chickens. This leaves them with just one uninfected farm left in Arizona.

4. Woman rescued after leaving note on sandwich shop

Florida woman rescued after leaving note in sandwich shop: 'Please help me'
A Florida woman was rescued by deputies after she left a handwritten note in a Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop, pleading for help and providing her location.

5. Missing girls found dead in Washington State

Bodies of 3 missing Washington girls found, father wanted for murder
Authorities are actively searching for the girls' father, Travis Decker, 32, who is wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Warm and breezy Tuesday in Phoenix
Now that the rain has moved out, temps will be rising across Arizona, although they will stay below normal for the next few days.

