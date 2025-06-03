Tragedy along Phoenix freeway; update on wounded AJ police officer | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a deadly crash involving a pedestrian along a major Valley freeway to the latest on a far East Valley police officer who was gravely wounded, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, June 3, 2025.
1. Tragedy along Valley freeway
DPS said multiple vehicles struck a person along the I-10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport early Tuesday morning.
2. Latest on shooting that gravely injured AJPD officer
An officer was critically injured and a suspect was hospitalized following a shooting in an Apache Junction neighborhood on Monday.
3. What's next for Hickman's Egg Ranch
Arizona's largest egg producer, Hickman's Egg Ranch, has a third Maricopa County farm infected with bird flu, losing 95% of its chickens. This leaves them with just one uninfected farm left in Arizona.
4. Woman rescued after leaving note on sandwich shop
A Florida woman was rescued by deputies after she left a handwritten note in a Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop, pleading for help and providing her location.
5. Missing girls found dead in Washington State
Authorities are actively searching for the girls' father, Travis Decker, 32, who is wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Now that the rain has moved out, temps will be rising across Arizona, although they will stay below normal for the next few days.