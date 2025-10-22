Triple shooting in Mesa sends 3 to hospital

The Brief Three people were shot on Oct. 21 near Lindsay Road and University Drive. Police say someone reported seeing a person running in the area after hearing gunshots. All three victims are in stable condition.



Three people are in the hospital following a triple shooting late Tuesday night in an East Valley neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 21 near Lindsay Road and University Drive.

Mesa Police say officers responded to the scene after someone reported seeing someone running after hearing gunshots in the area.

"Officers responded and located three gunshot wound victims," Det. Jesse Macias said. "All of the victims are in stable condition at this time."

What we don't know:

It's unknown what led up to the shooting. Police didn't release any details on possible suspects.

What's next:

Detectives are investigating the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened