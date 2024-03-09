Truck registered to member of law enforcement involved in deadly hit-and-run near New River, MCSO says

A memorial near New River was held two weeks after the deadly hit-and-run of a woman who was on a jog.

Lisa Mancuso, 43, was killed near 7th Avenue and Cloud Road in New River, just north of Phoenix, on Feb. 24.

The suspect's truck was found, but no arrests have been made. The sheriff's office says the truck involved belongs to a member of law enforcement.

On March 9, the community gathered to remember Lisa and to continue the search for justice.

Related article

"A beautiful woman lost her life. A young man lost his wife. A little boy lost his mom. A mother lost her daughter," Lisa's brother-in-law Tim Mancuso said.

As the sun set over the Valley, candles were lit as a mourning community remembered Lisa's life.

Tim met Lisa in college. He introduced Lisa to his brother and the rest was history.

"I knew she was going to be a part of our family. I always knew. She was a great part of our family. It's just a shame we have to go the rest of our lives without her in it," Tim said.

They say she lived a life of kindness, courage and grace.

"She was a mama bear. She loved her son and her husband. She would pretty much, you know, fight for them, whatever it had to be," Tim said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says Lisa was struck by a gray 4-door Ford F-250. The driver left her there and fled the scene.

"This would have been way easier if you would have just stayed on the scene. It would have for everybody," Tim said.

The community has rallied around the family, calling for justice for Lisa.

They've raised more $20,000 as a reward, but demand answers and change on a road that's frequented by walkers, runners and horses.

"All the time people are just flying down this road, people are running every stop sign. People just got to be more aware," Tim said.

MCSO found the vehicle the day of the crash and has confirmed it is registered to a member of law enforcement.

Neighbors like Jon Ritzheimer want an arrest and answers.

"It immediately started raising red flags, and my message to the kids that were involved allegedly is, ‘Come forward, show that you have morality and integrity to still walk among us in society,’" he said.

This community wants an arrest.

MCSO confirmed the vehicle was not stolen and is registered to a member of law enforcement.

Lisa’s brother-in-law, Tim, said she was almost done with her morning run and she died nearly 300 yards from her home.