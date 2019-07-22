Trump drops in on New Jersey wedding, as attendees chant 'USA!'

After a tumultuous and bizarre week in Washington, President Trump unexpectedly dropped in on the wedding of PJ Mongelli and Nicole Marie Mongelli on Saturday night at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, as enthusiastic attendees broke into chants of "USA."

Fox News is told the bride and groom are huge fans of the president, had dreamed of him attending their wedding and got engaged at the golf club in 2017. Flags and pro-Trump banners could be seen at the event.

The bride said she'd sent numerous requests to the president in hopes he would attend -- and that Trump ended up paying two visits to separate wedding events. At the first event, he vowed to show up to the second, and kept his word.

As Trump talked with members of the family, a man approached him and shouted, "I'm the father, I'm the father! Thank you so much!"

"Great job. You did a good job," Trump responded.

In videos posted to social media, Secret Service agents were seen keeping most attendees at bay while the bride and groom approached Trump and hugged him.

"Where's the groom? Handsome -- look at his shoulders," Trump said. "Nobody's gonna mess with him."

"Staten Island is the greatest," Trump said, when the groom told him told hundreds of guests from the borough would be attending a party later. "I love it. I'll see if I can stop by."

Trump, indeed, did stop by the second event, as the crowd erupted into a "USA!" chant.

Meanwhile, a slew of negative comments about Trump's appearance at the wedding appeared on Twitter and other social media platforms Sunday, tinged with bitterness and partisan overtones.

The president has a history of personally reaching out to fans, both inside and outside his properties -- but his wedding drop-ins on his properties are especially well-known.

"If he is on-site for your big day, he will likely stop in & congratulate the happy couple," a since-discontinued brochure from the golf club previously advertised. "He may take some photos with you but we ask you and your guests to be respectful of his time & privacy."

In March, Trump fulfilled a terminally ill Connecticut man's dying wish with a phone call -- with a little help from the man's sister, an elected Democrat.

Video of the episode showed 44-year-old Jay Barrett, of West Haven, reacting with shock when he realized Trump was on the phone.

"You look good," Trump said. "I wish you could come to a rally. I wish you could come, I know you like that stuff. I wish you could. It sounds like you have a great sister, Jay."

Trump promised Jay that when he'd have a rally nearby, he'll "be sitting front row, center." Trump added, "I know where you live," and said he was very familiar with the area.

Barrett, however, died just days after the call.

