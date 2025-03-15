Trump invokes 18th century law; pro-life rally in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

From the latest on President Donald Trump's use of an 18th-century law to deport Venezuelan migrants to hundreds attending a pro-life rally in Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, March 15, 2025.
1. President Trump invokes Alien Enemies Act of 1798
President Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. Part of his plan is for mass deportations, but what does it mean? And is it even legal anymore? FOX 10's Nicole Krasean reports.
2. City approves garage in place of iconic venue
At one of the largest farmers' markets in the Valley, some vendors have been here for decades, but that might not be the case anymore as the Scottsdale has approved a three-story parking garage. FOX 10's Kenzie Beach reports.
3. Phoenix names 4 finalists for police chief
The City of Phoenix has announced police chief finalists ahead of a schedule public forum on March 19. FOX 10's Marc Martinez reports.
4. Hundreds attend March for Life rally at Arizona State Capitol
A pro-life rally was held at the Arizona State Capitol and hundreds of people attended. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
5. Interstate 40 westbound reopens near Williams in Northern Arizona
Interstate 40 reopened March 15 after three people lost their lives in a crash near Williams, Arizona. ADOT says winter storms are to blame, and the collision involved 13 cars, five commercial vehicles, and five unattached trailers.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Cooler temperatures for Saturday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s, but warmer weather is in store on Sunday with a high of 75 in the Valley.