Trump issued guilty verdict in New York hush-money case; Daybell guilty on all counts | Nightly Roundup

From a guilty verdict issued against former President Donald Trump on all felony charges to a guilty verdict issued against Chad Daybell in his triple-murder case in Idaho, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, May 30, 2024.
1. Former President Trump found guilty in New York hush money case
Former President Donald Trump sat stone-faced in court as a jury found him guilty of falsifying business records in an attempt to bury stories about extramarital affairs that arose during his 2016 presidential campaign.
2. Chad Daybell found guilty on all counts in triple-murder case
Chad Daybell has been found guilty of killing his wife's two youngest children and his previous wife.
3. We took a look at what jury's consider during a trial, here's what we found:
A jury of your peers is made up of 12 men and women. They're ordinary citizens making extraordinary decisions. Here's more on the small things that could sway a juror's opinion.
4. Woman living under alias in Canada named as suspect in Scottsdale cold case
A 30-year-old Scottsdale cold case that was featured on "Unsolved Mysteries" is officially closed.
5. US 93 reopens after deadly crash northwest of Phoenix
US 93 reopened in both directions after a deadly crash involving four vehicles northwest of Phoenix.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight:
Evening Weather Forecast - 5/30/24
It's shaping up to be a bit of a windy Friday.