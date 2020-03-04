Trump responds to Super Tuesday results, Bloomberg’s drop out

There's been more fallout Wednesday following the results of Super Tuesday, where 14 states voted in the presidential primary.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg makes his case for Joe Biden to be the next president since Bloomberg called his race quits Wednesday morning. "I've known Joe for a very long time. I know his decency .. his honesty," he remarked.

Bloomberg had a poor showing on Super Tuesday, likely sparking his drop out from the race. "After yesterday's results, the delegate math had become virtually impossible, and a viable path to the nomination just no longer existed, and I will not be our party's nominee, but, I will not walk away from the most important political fight of my life, and I hope you won't walk away either," he said.

President Donald Trump weighed in from the White House on Bloomberg's decision to withdraw, saying, "Sometimes you just don't have what it takes ... he made a fool out of himself, to be honest with you."

Senator Elizabeth Warren is reportedly weighing her next steps as well after her own disappointing performance on Super Tuesday, including losing her home state of Massachusetts to Biden.

Trump weighed in saying, "Elizabeth Warren was the single biggest factor in that election last night ... she was very selfish from that point of view."

And the biggest winners of the night: Biden and Bernie Sanders. Biden won at least nine states, taking the lead in the delegate count. "Joe has his ideas, his record, his vision for the future. I have mine and I look forward to a serious debate on the serious issues facing this country," Sanders said.

While Super Tuesday had the most states votes, so far, this next Tuesday, we'll see another round of voting as six additional states are holding their primaries.

This story was reported on from Phoenix, Arizona.

