Trump says remaining US troops in Afghanistan should be ‘home by Christmas’

President Donald Trump said that the United States should have its remaining troops serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas.

On Wednesday, Trump made the announcement on Twitter, writing, “We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas!”

President Donald Trump’s announcement came as he recovers at the White House after testing positive last week for the coronavirus and spending three days at Walter Reed Military Medical Center.

In August, the Department of Defense announced its plans to cut troop levels in Afghanistan to less than 5,000 by the end of November.

The Military Times reported in July that American troop numbers had dropped to 8,600 from about 12,000, and five bases were closed in Afghanistan.

American troops have been serving in Afghanistan since 2001, shortly after the terrorist attacks against the United States in New York City.

A recent Military Times poll found support for President Donald Trump by active-duty service members waning as a majority expressed a preference for former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election.

According to a survey of 1,018 active-duty soldiers who submitted responses between late July and early August, 42% said they “strongly disapprove of the last 4 years with Trump at the helm.”

Only 38% of respondents said they had a favorable view of the sitting president.

