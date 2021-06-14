Trying to escape the Arizona heat? Sedona visitors might be out of luck

The red rocks of Sedona are pretty cool. The temperature? Not so cool, surprising out-of-state visitors expecting more pleasant conditions.

"Right now, it's not so bad," said Greg Brown, who is visiting from Chicago. "Yesterday afternoon it was really bad."

"When we come back, we'll probably come back around March-April," said the Learys, who were visiting from California. "So we can do more hiking."

June in Sedona was expected to reach the upper 80s, maybe the mid-90s. On July 14, the high was 106 degrees, and Tuesday is expected to reach a high of 108 degrees.

"It's warmer than one would expect, but we're headed back to Phoenix today and we're going to notice it's 20 degrees warmer." said Phoenix resident Tracy Hedrick. "So it's still cooler for us."

Regardless, no complaints were heard from out-of-state travelers, Valley residents fleeing the extreme heat, or Sedona businesses selling frosty treats.

"We just wanted to get out of the Valley," said KC Wright from Peoria. "We came up here to get in the water."

It is likely that the cool surroundings of Sedona somehow offset unseasonably warm temperatures — so put on your coolest outfit and expect the warmest of welcomes.

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather

