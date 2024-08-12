Tucson strip mall shootout leaves 4 hurt

Police say more than 180 bullets were fired during a shootout in Tucson that left four people injured.

The shooting happened at around 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 11 near Speedway Boulevard and Swan Road when officers heard gunshots while on an unrelated call.

Once at the scene, police found three people injured. A fourth injured person later showed up at a hospital.

Two of the victims are in stable condition, while the other two victims have life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe an argument led to the shooting.

Several people were initially detained in connection to the shooting. However, no arrests have been made at this time.

No other details on the shooting have been released.

Map of where the shooting happened