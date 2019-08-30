Twitter account of Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey hacked

article

Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey’s Twitter account was hacked on Friday, the company confirmed after the profile posted offensive words and remarks.

“We’re aware that @jack was compromised and investigating what happened,” Twitter Communications tweeted on Friday.

The hacker posted several tweets, one of which that read, “Intel is there a bomb at Twitter HQ #ChucklingHella #ChuckingSquad,” and “#ChucklingSquad get it trending for the Twitter password.”