Twitter account of Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey hacked

By Amy Lieu
LOS ANGELES - Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey’s Twitter account was hacked on Friday, the company confirmed after the profile posted offensive words and remarks.

“We’re aware that @jack was compromised and investigating what happened,” Twitter Communications tweeted on Friday.

The hacker posted several tweets, one of which that read, “Intel is there a bomb at Twitter HQ #ChucklingHella #ChuckingSquad,” and “#ChucklingSquad get it trending for the Twitter password.”