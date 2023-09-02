2 dead, 2 critically injured in Maricopa County head-on crash

Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash in Maricopa County Friday night, the sheriff's office says.

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. near SR 87 and Sheep’s Crossing on Sept. 1.

"Deputies were advised the accident was a head-on collision with multiple occupants in both vehicles … deputies observed one vehicle was on fire. The drivers of each vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene," says MCSO Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez.

There was a passenger in each car. They have life-threatening injuries.

Sgt. Enriquez says investigators don't yet know what caused the crash.

No names have been released in this incident.

Map of where the crash happened: