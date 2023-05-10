2 killed in Goodyear shooting: What we know so far

A shooting in Goodyear ends in the deaths of two people, the police department said Wednesday.

At around 4:30 p.m. on May 10, officers arrived in the area of Estrella Parkway and Elway Street for a medical call. Once they got there, they found 2 people dead with gunshot wounds, says Sgt. Sean Clarke.

The circumstances of what led up to the shooting and the names of the people haven't been detailed.

The area is deemed safe by police.

No further information is available.

