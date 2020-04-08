Two men fatally shot at Phoenix apartment after trying to rob tenants

article

Two men were killed after they tried to rob a Phoenix apartment near 36th Street and McDowell and were shot by one of the occupants, Phoenix Police say.

Police say they found James Putney, 42, near a pool at the apartment complex with a gunshot wound. Putney died from his injuries at a hospital.

After further investigation, police say they entered an apartment witnesses believed was involved in the shooting and found 31-year-old Robert Rojas dead inside.

Putney and Rojas had tried to rob the apartment's occupants when one of the tenants shot the two men, according to police.

The case is still under investigation by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.