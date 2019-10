article

Two earthquakes hit West Texas on Monday and early Tuesday.

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake was measured just before 5 p.m. Monday north of Snyder. That's about 80 miles northwest of Abilene.

There were no reports of injuries or damage from that quake.

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake was reported around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday in the same area.

There was no immediate word on any possible damage from that quake.