U.S. Marine accused of stealing weapons and attempting to sell them in Arizona

The Brief A U.S. marine is accused of stealing ammo and weapons, and conspiring to sell them in Arizona. Cpl. Andrew Paul Amarillas pleaded not guilty in Phoenix on March 26 to multiple charges. Prosecutors allege that Amarillas used his position at Camp Pendleton to steal various weapons and ammo between 2022 and 2025.



A U.S. marine has reportedly been charged with stealing ammo and weapons and conspiring to sell them in Arizona.

What we know:

According to a report that was published by the Associated Press on March 30, Cpl. Andrew Paul Amarillas pleaded not guilty in Phoenix on March 26 to multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit theft, embezzlement of government property, and possession and sale of stolen ammunition.

The backstory:

Per the AP, federal prosecutors allege that Amarillas used his position as a technical specialist at the School of Infantry - West at California's Camp Pendleton to steal one Javelin missile system, thousands of rounds of military-grade ammunition, and other weapons-related material between February 2022 and November 2025.

Dig deeper:

Amarillas is also accused of transporting the material to Arizona. Prosecutors say once Amarillas was inside his home state, he allegedly sold the material to unnamed co-conspirators, who then sold them to others.

As for the weapons and ammo, some of them have been recovered.

What they're saying:

"[Naval Criminal Investigative Service] and our partners remain committed to thoroughly and aggressively investigating any allegation involving the theft of military weapons and munitions to be sold on the black market," Acting Deputy Assistant Director Jeff Houston said in an email to the AP on March 30.

What's next:

A judge has ordered Amarillas to be held in custody, pending trial.