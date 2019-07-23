U.S. Navy identifies sailor missing from the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea

The U.S. Navy has identified an American sailor who went missing from an aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea last week.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Slayton Saldana went overboard from the USS Abraham Lincoln on July 17, the Navy said.

The Abraham Lincoln, several other U.S. Navy vessels, and a Spanish frigate searched for Saldana for two days without success.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and shipmates of our lost sailor," Vice Adm. Jim Malloy, the commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, said in a statement. He also thanked the U.S. sailors and the crew of the Spanish frigate for "their valiant efforts to find our shipmate."

Saldana, an aviation electronics technician, is assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 5 of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group. He is from Virginia and enlisted in the Navy in 2015, Fox News reported.

At this time, the Navy has listed Saldana as Duty Status–Whereabouts Unknown.