Truck hit several people during Brooklyn chase

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Updated 11:14AM
New York
Multiple pedestrians hit by U-Haul in Brooklyn

A U-Haul that was being chased by the NYPD reportedly his several people after running onto a sidewalk in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK - A U-Haul truck hit several people while leading the NYPD on a chase in Brooklyn on Monday morning.

The pedestrians were hit in the area of Bay Ridge Parkway near 5th Ave. in Bay Ridge.

The NYPD tried to stop the truck but the driver kept driving.

Security video showed the truck hit one person who was on a motorbike in the middle of the street and then drive up onto the sidewalk as an NYPD vehicle chased the truck.  One person on the sidewalk had to dive out of the way of the truck.

Police officers chased the truck approximately 3 miles before they were able to block the U-Haul in at the corner of Columbia St. and Hamilton Ave.

The Associated Press said at least five people were hurt, citing an official who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The extent of the injuries was unknown.

Brooklyn City Councilman Justin Brannon said that six people were hit and they were all being treated at NYU Langone in Brooklyn.

A spokesperson said that New York City Mayor Eric Adams had been briefed and a suspect was in custody.

"There are no additional credible threats at this time," Fabien Levy tweeted.

The NYPD was expected to hold a news update around 1 p.m. on the investigation.  It will play in the live video player below.

There was a large NYPD presence at both scenes and several streets in the area were blocked off.  People were being urged to avoid the area.

The NYPD was inspecting what the truck was carrying.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she had also been briefed on the incident.

Police stopped the truck near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan. The incident coincided with the start of the death penalty phase in the trial of Sayfullo Saipov, an Islamic extremist who killed eight people on Halloween in 2017 by mowing them down with a truck on a Manhattan bike and pedestrian path.  He said he was inspired by his reverence for the Islamic State militant group.

He was convicted last month in federal court in Manhattan.

It was not clear whether the two events were related.

An out of control truck his several people on a Brooklyn sidewalk.

This is a developing story and will be updated.  The Associated Press contributed to this report.