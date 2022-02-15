'Unexpected': Tire slams into windshield of Pennsylvania police cruiser

Police in Pennsylvania were astounded by a scene that was caught on camera while monitoring traffic on Monday.

While police were monitoring the traffic on the 1300 block of Zion Road, officers were "caught by surprise" when a pickup truck traveling west lost a tire.

The tire traveled a distance before striking the patrol car unit that officers were sitting in.

Police say the tire then launched into the air and off to the opposite side of the road, which they say was fortunate because it could have traveled into the opposite lane and struck a moving vehicle.

While the police cruiser suffered some extensive damage, according to authorities, both officers and the driver of the truck were not injured.

