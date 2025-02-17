Expand / Collapse search

Update on Tempe homeless shooting; death penalty sought in officer's killing l Morning News Brief

Published  February 17, 2025 10:10am MST
We're learning more about the suspect who allegedly opened fire at a group of homeless people in Tempe; prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a man accused of killing a Phoenix officer; and more – here's a look at some of our top stories for the morning of February 17.

1. Man accused of shooting homeless people

Man accused of firing gun '10 times' at group of homeless people in Tempe
Man accused of firing gun '10 times' at group of homeless people in Tempe

Tempe Police have arrested the man they say is responsible for the Mitchell Park shooting on Feb. 12. Three people were shot, and two of them are in critical condition.

2. Death penalty sought

Saul Bal: Prosecutors will seek death penalty against suspected killer of Phoenix officer
Saul Bal: Prosecutors will seek death penalty against suspected killer of Phoenix officer

Prosecutors filed a notice of intent against 41-year-old Saul Bal, who's accused of shooting and killing Phoenix Police Officer Zane Coolidge last year.

3. Anti-Trump protest in Phoenix

Anti-Trump protest planned in Phoenix on Presidents' Day
Anti-Trump protest planned in Phoenix on Presidents' Day

Organizers are calling the protest "No Kings on Presidents' Day." They say they are protesting Trump's plans for immigration enforcement.

4. Kids left in squalor for years

Three kids live alone in Pontiac home for years, found living in severe filth; mom arrested
Three kids live alone in Pontiac home for years, found living in severe filth; mom arrested

Three children were living in filth and squalor for years, sleeping on pizza boxes and unable to even flush a toilet, the Oakland County Sheriff said.

5. Neighborhood underwater

Water main break leaves Southwest Detroit neighborhood underwater
Water main break leaves Southwest Detroit neighborhood underwater

A Southwest Detroit neighborhood is underwater Monday morning due to a water main break.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Upper 70s expected in Phoenix on Presidents' Day
Arizona weather forecast: Upper 70s expected in Phoenix on Presidents' Day

A mix of sun and clouds on Presidents' Day in the Valley with a high in the upper 70s.

