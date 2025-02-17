Update on Tempe homeless shooting; death penalty sought in officer's killing l Morning News Brief

Phoenix junkyard fire; Scottsdale crash l Morning Headlines Feb. 17
A man was burned when a fire broke out at a junkyard in Phoenix; a person was hospitalized following a crash in Scottsdale; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Monday, February 17, 2025.
We're learning more about the suspect who allegedly opened fire at a group of homeless people in Tempe; prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a man accused of killing a Phoenix officer; and more – here's a look at some of our top stories for the morning of February 17.
1. Man accused of shooting homeless people
Featured
Tempe Police have arrested the man they say is responsible for the Mitchell Park shooting on Feb. 12. Three people were shot, and two of them are in critical condition.
2. Death penalty sought
Featured
Prosecutors filed a notice of intent against 41-year-old Saul Bal, who's accused of shooting and killing Phoenix Police Officer Zane Coolidge last year.
3. Anti-Trump protest in Phoenix
Featured
Organizers are calling the protest "No Kings on Presidents' Day." They say they are protesting Trump's plans for immigration enforcement.
4. Kids left in squalor for years
Featured
Three children were living in filth and squalor for years, sleeping on pizza boxes and unable to even flush a toilet, the Oakland County Sheriff said.
5. Neighborhood underwater
Featured
A Southwest Detroit neighborhood is underwater Monday morning due to a water main break.
Today's weather
Featured
A mix of sun and clouds on Presidents' Day in the Valley with a high in the upper 70s.