Update on Tempe homeless shooting; death penalty sought in officer's killing l Morning News Brief

We're learning more about the suspect who allegedly opened fire at a group of homeless people in Tempe; prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a man accused of killing a Phoenix officer; and more – here's a look at some of our top stories for the morning of February 17.

1. Man accused of shooting homeless people

Featured article

2. Death penalty sought

Featured article

3. Anti-Trump protest in Phoenix

Featured article

4. Kids left in squalor for years

Featured article

5. Neighborhood underwater

Featured article

Today's weather