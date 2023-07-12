Expand / Collapse search
These updated astrovans will carry Artemis crews to the launch pad

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 11:33AM
Air and Space
FOX TV Digital Team
Astrovans-NASA.jpg article

The three fully electric, environmentally friendly vehicles for Artemis missions arrived at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 11, 2023. (Credit: NASA)

Astronauts will have a new set of wheels to ride in when they head to the launch pad for their Artemis missions to the moon. 

The latest fleet of astrovans arrived at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday.

According to NASA, these fully electric, zero-emission vehicles can transport four astronauts in their spacesuits while providing room for special equipment for the drive to the launch complex. 

RELATED: Artemis II set to send humans to orbit the moon in 2024 after historic rocket launch exceeds expectations

Portions of the environmentally-friendly astrovans designs were selected by a creative team that included the Artemis launch director. 

Four astronauts will travel around the moon on Artemis II on an exploration mission, with the launch scheduled for November 2024. 

RELATED: NASA debuts new Axiom spacesuit for Artemis III mission to the moon

Before Artemis II launches, the first crewed mission under Artemis will travel in a test flight around the moon and return home. The astorvans will be used for astronaut training exercises at the spaceport.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.


 