US Navy identifies crew killed in Alabama plane crash

article

The two crew members who died when a U.S. Navy training plane crashed in a residential Alabama neighborhood on Friday have been identified.

U.S. Navy Lt. Rhiannon Ross, 30, and 24-year-old U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett were the two-person crew piloting a U.S. Navy T-6B Texan II trainer aircraft when it crashed in Foley, the Navy said in a statement Sunday.

“Their spirit, friendship, and devotion to their country will not be forgotten,” the Navy said.

RELATED: Two onboard training plane killed in Alabama crash, US Navy says

Ross was an instructor pilot from Wixom, Mich., while Garrett, who hailed from Weddington, N.C., was a student aviator.

The plane had taken off from Naval Air Station Whiting Field, about 30 miles northeast of Pensacola, Fla., on a routine training flight before crashing in Foley around 5 p.m. local time.

Advertisement

Student pilots prepare for take-off in the T-6 Texan II, March 27, 2019, at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

The plane hit a house and two cars, according to FOX 10 of Mobile, but the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office tweeted that no civilians were injured in the crash.

RELATED: Police officer searching for rightful owner of Purple Heart found at Palmetto antique shop

The home and cars were engulfed in flames, but firefighters were able to make “a quick stop on the fire,” Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby told local news outlets.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

RELATED: Coast Guard offloads nearly $86 million in cocaine, other narcotics in South Florida

The Navy was working with local authorities to investigate the incident.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson and Paul Best and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Read updates at FOXNews.com.