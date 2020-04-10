US Poets Laureate to share love of prose in Library of Congress Zoom video series

article

For those battling the self-isolation blues, they can take comfort in this good poetry news.

The Library of Congress partnered with the Washington Post on “The Poetry of Home,” a new free weekly video series.

In each episode, U.S. Poets Laureate share poems, discuss poetry, and maybe answer host Ron Charles’ queries.

The first episode featured insightful and soothing commentary from Joy Harjo and was released on Good Friday.

Poets laureate Robert Pinsky, Natasha Tretheway and Juan Felipe Herrera indicate more poetry greatness is still on the way.



“We are living through extraordinarily challenging times that can seem overwhelming. However, poetry can give us the power to reflect and to heal,” said Carla Hayden, librarian of Congress.

For those interested, just visit the Washington Post’s website to watch if you want to be inspired, captivated, or are looking to de-stress.

HBO is another organization that is offering free, high-quality content during these tough times.

And if you're looking for additional educational entertainment, check out PBS Kids to watch ample hours of “Sesame Street” rhymes.



