USCG Cutter Tampa snags nearly $100M in cocaine off Colombian coast

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
9
Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MDT until WED 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Central Deserts, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 10:14 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

USCG Cutter Tampa snags nearly $100M in cocaine off Colombian coast

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 News

Video shows drug interdiction

This footage, provided by the Coast Guard, shows a team from the USCGC Tampa arresting three suspected smugglers and searching their small vessel off the coast of Colombia.

MIAMI - The crew of the USCG Cutter Tampa spent Tuesday in Miami offloading nearly three tons of cocaine that they intercepted in the Caribbean Sea earlier this month.

Back on April 9, a patrol flight spotted a "low-profile vessel" off the coast of Punta Gallinas, Colombia. The USCGC Tampa dispatched a law enforcement team to seize the smugglers.

Aboard the boat, they found 5,500 pounds of cocaine in 87 bales, worth an estimated $94.6 million. Three suspects were taken into custody and their small craft was destroyed because it posed a hazard to navigation.

The drugs were offloaded in Miami on Tuesday.

6608351.jpg

Coast Guard Cutter Tampa crew offloads approximately 5,500 pounds of cocaine at Base Miami Beach, Miami, Florida, April 20, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest).

The 270-foot-long USCGC Tampa is actually based in Virginia but was sailing in the Caribbean Sea as part of a multi-agency counter-narcotics operation that began a year ago.

"This event is the perfect example of numerous key partners unifying our efforts to counter transnational criminal organizations who look to exploit the maritime environment," said Coast Guard spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. Jason Neiman. 

RELATED: Veteran hopes to bring Coast Guard cutter to Tampa as museum

The Coast Guard noted that the drug suspects were checked out by medical personnel and did not display any COVID-19 symptoms.

6608354.jpg

Two Coast Guard Cutter Tampa crewmembers pass a bale of cocaine during a drug offload at Base Miami Beach, Miami, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest).

6608356.jpg

Coast Guard Cutter Tampa crew offloads approximately 5,500 pounds of cocaine. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)

6608353.jpg

The interdiction was the result of multi-agency efforts in support of U.S. Southern Command's enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere, the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) and High Intensity Drug Traffickin

Expand