USPS offers guidance on Hold Mail service changes due to COVID-19

article

The U.S. Postal Service Rio Grande District is providing information to help customers get their mail if they are temporarily displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rio Grande District, which covers South Texas and parts of Central and West Texas, is specifically giving guidance on and providing details for the USPS's Hold Mail service. The Hold Mail service is designed for customers who plan on being away from their home or business for up to 30 days, but the coronavirus outbreak has led to changes in that policy.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Postal Service suspended the 30-day time frame and extended all Hold Mail requests until May 30, 2020. Business and residential customers can rest assured knowing their mail and packages will be held safely at their local Post Office until that date. On or before May 30, 2020, customers can either pick up accumulated mail at their Post Office with proper identification or request redelivery," USPS said in a press release.

USPS says that it also understands that some customers may need their mail to be held beyond May 30, and has since instituted a two-week grace period beginning on June 1. During this period customers can contact their local Post Office to make arrangements to have their mail held longer.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP FOR YOUR MOBILE DEVICE

"We also understand that different parts of the country will be reopening at different times based on local conditions. If customers live in one of the areas reopening, we encourage them to contact their local Post Office as a part of their return to business and make arrangements to collect their mail on hold or make arrangements to restart regular delivery of mail including mail still being held," USPS said.

Advertisement

The normal policy will be reinstated on June 15 which reverts the hold time to a 30-day period. Customers with further questions or requests can contact USPS at 1-800-275-8777.

KTBC reported this story from Austin, Texas.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. Every weekday we're live at 12 p.m. with a special show reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 7 Austin app or on the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.