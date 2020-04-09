USPS offers products, services to allow for social distancing

If you still need to mail packages or need stamps while stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, USPS can help.

USPS says most products and services can be accessed from home with or without a computer.

"Skip the trip to the Post Office by ordering stamps, package supplies, and print package postage from your home. We’ll pick up your packages, too," says USPS. "It’s the most effective type of social distancing around!"

Stamps can be purchased online and delivered right to your home. Anyone without a computer can request a Stamps by Mail order form from their local post office or postal carrier. The order form can be completed and put in the mailbox with a check and stamps will be delivered to you.

Free Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express boxes or other packing supplies can be purchased online and the items will be delivered to your address. Mailing labels with appropriate postage can be purchased and printed online through USPS's Click-N-Ship program.

You can then schedule a free carrier pick-up online and let your local post office know where they can find the package and the carrier will pick it up when they deliver your mail.