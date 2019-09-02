Utah woman, 38, arrested after impersonating 21-year-old daughter during traffic stop

article

A Utah woman was arrested Saturday after police say she impersonated her 21-year-old daughter during a routine traffic stop.

Heather Garcia, 38, was booked into the Davis County Jail early Saturday morning on several charges including providing false personal information to a peace officer after she was caught allegedly lying to authorities about her identity to avoid getting arrested for outstanding warrants.

Garcia was driving a silver BMW when she was pulled over on Main Street in Farmington after a Davis County police officer noticed her vehicle did not have a license plate, KABB reported.

During a search of her car, police recovered drug paraphernalia and a white powdery substance.

Garcia reportedly identified herself as Mercedes, adding she was born in 1998.

Police soon discovered Garcia provided her daughter’s name and eventually made a positive ID.

Garcia was charged with several drug charges including possession or use of a controlled substance, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to inmate records.

Advertisement

She was also charged with driving without insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license or registration.

Read more at FOXNews.com