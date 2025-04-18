VAI Resort hoping Glendale voters approve space for offices and parking to complete project by 2026

The Brief Glendale voters are set to receive ballots for a special election on a rezoning measure for an addition to the VAI Resort project. Glendale City Council has approved the project but nonprofit Worker Power gathered enough signatures for a petition opposing the resort. The resort is planning to build a first-of-its-kind entertainment area with a 360-degree stage for performances.



West Valley voters get their mail-in ballots beginning next week.

One measure on the ballot is a rezoning issue relating to the massive VAI resort project near State Farm Stadium.

"All eyes are on May 20 for opening. Right now, Glendale citizens have such a crucial role in voting yes for us to open as fast as possible," said Grant Fisher President and CEO of VAI Resort.

Fisher is referring to Glendale's special election.

What we know:

Voters will decide if the developer can use a portion of the property as an office and parking space.

"Actually, a ten-acre strip of land adjacent to our property where we're building our headquarters so we can facilitate all of our employees to be housed in Glendale. And again, just promoting jobs in Glendale," said Fisher.

The other side:

Although it passed by Glendale City Council, which is why the building is nearing completion, a non-profit called Worker Power is in disagreement, gathering enough signatures to put this measure on the ballot.

"In particular, this issue for which there's an election, is about a zoning change. So there was a parcel, a ten-acre parcel of land that the city had zoned for parks, and they rezoned it for parking lots and commercial or a commercial building or office building," said Brendan Walsh of Worker Power.

"So at a certain point, I don't know that the city of Glendale residents want a parking lot and a commercial parking structure excuse me, a commercial office building for VAI more than they would want a park in their neighborhood."

What they're saying:

Fisher says the completion of various portions of the resort will not be completed unless they get approval.

"The roller coaster for the Mattel Adventure Park cannot be completed until that is approved. Our office complex will not be completed unless it's approved," said Fisher.

The office is just a small portion of the massive project.

"This resort is really a first-of-its-kind entertainment resort. Hotel balconies overlook the 11,000-capacity amphitheater. So, in other words, your own hotel room is your private skybox," said Fisher.

What is the most exciting part of the new resort?

"Our 360-degree stage," said Fisher. "What makes this so exciting is right now, actually, where we're standing, this is all going to be pool. So imagine the DJ or the country artist doing it like a resort takeover. Literally footsteps in front of us. We're all in our bathing suits having a good time. But then in 90 seconds these screens can rotate 360 degrees, making a very fun reveal for the artists. But again, that flexibility, whether you're playing out to the entire resort during like a pool party or the 11,000-capacity amphitheater."

Timeline:

The property has been under construction since 2021 and has plans to open in 2026 if Glendale voters give them their support.