Vallejo resident finds 3 dead dogs in separate bags on street

article

Three dead dogs were found in plastic bags in the street of a Vallejo neighborhood, according to the resident who made the shocking discovery Monday morning.

Andrea Stornetta said her husband was on his way to work around 8 a.m. when he called to report what he hoped he did not see, which looked like a small dog. Stornetta rushed outside and found a dog in one bag at the end of Courtland Circle.

Two additional bags, each with a dead dog, were found around the corner on Falcon Drive. All of the bags were partially wrapped in duct tape.

“They were beautiful, probably six to eight months old,” Stornetta said, adding the puppies looked to be German Shepherds. “It clearly didn’t look like they were sickly or had hair coming off or anything. I think there had to be some kind of abuse.”

Keep up with the news by downloading KTVU's news app and subscribing to our newsletter

Stornetta, a longtime Vallejo resident, expressed frustration with how the matter was handled initially, as it took 30 minutes to get through to Animal Control, she said. After getting someone on the phone, she was instructed to call Vallejo Recology.

Advertisement

Stornetta said the waste collection company told her around 10 a.m. they would be out to pick up the gruesome discovery by the end of the day, but it was Vallejo Animal Control that arrived shortly after.

“I just want justice for those three poor puppies,” Stornetta said. “At the end of the day, it’s just a sad thing."

A responding animal control officer told Stornetta they would be investigating the matter. KTVU has reached out to Vallejo Animal Control to confirm but has not yet heard back.

Watch the most recent KTVU newscast or see what we're streaming: