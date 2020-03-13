Valley shoppers brave long lines to stock up on essential supplies amid coronavirus outbreak

Doors at this Valley store open at 10 a.m. most mornings, but today, customers started lining up well before.

"I pulled up around 8:30, there was no one here. I went to Target for 20 minutes, came back [at] nine o'clock -- the line was starting to form, so I said I better get in line," one shopper said.

On their shopping lists was what many consider basic essentials.

"I've got three bathrooms and only six rolls, so I need toilet paper," one shopper said.

"We've been traveling so and we just got back and we normally stop by here and just get our normal stuff and we were just stopping by to get a few things," another shopper said.

Things like toilet paper and water are difficult to purchase since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The shelves at this grocery store are nearly empty.

"As the media goes, it just creates panic. People tend to react certain ways -- this isn't me reacting, this is me just trying to get before everyone else does," one shopper said.

"I think what's happening is when we are going to the stores, there's nothing, so you have to get what you can," another shopper said.

Most customers were able to get what they need. They say it just took patience.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

