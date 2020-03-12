Various Valley school districts cancelling classes due to coronavirus pandemic

School districts within Maricopa County are closing its schools until further notice, as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Alhambra Elementary School District

On Thursday afternoon, officials with the Alhambra Elementary School District have decided to close all of its schools amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

FOX 10 received a statement from Linda Jeffries, Director of Communications and Marketing with the Alhambra Elementary School District on the closure, which will take effect on March 16 and will last until further notice. The district is observing its spring break as of Thursday.

"Please know that at this time we have no known cases of the Coronavirus with students or staff, and this decision is simply a precaution to ensure the health and well-being of all of our students and employees," reads a portion of the statement.

The decision by Alhambra Elementary School District marks the first instance of school closure due to the coronavirus pandemic in Maricopa County.

According to the district's website, 13,500 students attend classes at its 14 schools.

Cartwright School District

On Thursday evening, officials with Cartwright School District made a similar announcement on school closure. The school closure is set to take effect on March 16, according to a statement posted on the school district's website, and classes will not resume until further notice.

The school district has been on Spring Recess since March 9/

According to Cartwright School District's website, the district serves over 18,000 students.

Kyrene School District

Kyrene School District officials announced Thursday night that all school will be closed until further notice.

"There are no cases of COVID-19 in Kyrene School District. However, out of an abundance of caution and with the health and safety of our students and staff, Kyrene has made the decision to close schools until further notice," read a portion of the statement.

In another statement issued to members of the Kyrene community, officials say schools will be closed through at least March 20, and the school district's governing board will meet on Tuesday to discuss the length of the closure.

According to its website, Kyrene School District has 25 schools in Phoenix, Chandler and Tempe. A number of its elementary and middle schools are located in Ahwatukee. The school district serves about 16,500 students.

Osborn School District

Officials with Osborn School District say all of its schools will be closed until further notice.

In a letter sent to parents (Spanish Version/Versión en Español), School District Superintendent Michael Robert says the district will be closed for a minimum of two weeks.

"All school offices will be open Monday, March 16, only to allow for parents, students and staff to be able to retrieve medication and other essential personal items that they need to have with them while schools are closed," read a portion of the letter.

Robert says the school district will continue to offer food services to students, starting on March 17, at times and locations that will be announced at a later date.

The school district serves about 3,000 elementary school students in Central Phoenix, according to its website.

