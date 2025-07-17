Victims' families seek more than $360M in deadly Falcon Field Airport crash

The Brief Families of the five victims in last year's deadly Mesa plane crash are seeking over $360 million from the city. The lawsuit follows a crash where a plane overran a runway, killing five, at Falcon Field Airport on Nov. 5.



Families of the five people killed in a plane crash last year in Mesa have filed a notice of claim seeking more than $360 million from the city.

What we know:

The Nov. 5 crash occurred at Falcon Field Airport when a private plane overran the runway, crashed through a fence, and hit a car on Greenfield Road.

The families argue Mesa failed to take proper steps to keep aircraft away from drivers as one of the victims who died was in the car parked outside the airport.

The victims who were inside the plane were Drew Kimball, 44, Grahm Kimball, 12, Spencer Lindahl, 43 and Rustin Randall, 48. Kimball Lindahl, 18, was aboard the plane and survived the crash.

The victim inside the car was Ray Longhi, 67.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has not released its final report, but preliminary findings indicated the aircraft was working properly.

