Video shows hot air balloons soaring over New York State Park

By Adeja Shivonne
Published 
Updated 4:06PM
New York
FOX 5 NY

The annual Letchworth Red, White, and Blue Balloon Festival is held throughout Memorial Day weekend and includes 20 hot air balloons.

NEW YORK - Hot air balloons took flight over Letchworth State Park in western New York on Sunday, in celebration of Memorial Day.

Video shows multiple air balloons floating in the air above the gorge. 

Letchworth, often called the "Grand Canyon of the East," runs through three major waterfalls between cliffs and lush forests. The park also includes 66 miles of hiking trails for horseback riding, running, and biking.

According to officials, the Letchworth Red, White, and Blue Balloon Festival is held every year for Memorial Day Weekend.

The festival includes 20 non-commercial balloons that take off from the archery field overlook at the Castile entrance. These flights are held voluntarily by pilots who simply enjoy the experience of flying amidst nature. 

The event is free to th public, however, there is a $10 per vehicle entrance fee if you arrive during normal hours of operation.

Flights take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night as well as Saturday and Sunday morning.

For more information visit www.visitlivco.com

