Video shows tense scene at Knott's Berry Farm after shooting outside park, 2 hurt

Two teenage boys were injured during a shooting outside Knott's Berry Farm late Friday night.

The Buena Park Police Department responded to a call from the area a little before 9 p.m. Officers confirmed that there was no active shooter.

According to a statement from Knott's Berry Farm, one person was taken to the hospital. Another victim showed up at the hospital later, according to Buena Park Police Sgt. Mario Escamilla.

Officials did not specify the severity of the shooting victim's injuries.

No arrests have been made and no suspect vehicle description was provided.

Dozens of guests evacuated the park and employees sheltered in place following the shooting.

A parkgoer, Justin Wei, shared a video showing a chaotic scene inside the park as other parkgoers reacted to the shooting that took place outside the theme park.

"There's a shooter," one of the parkgoers could be heard shouting in Wei's video.

Another parkgoer shared a photo of people hiding at a restaurant during the shooting investigation.

"Luckily ended up at a restaurant. When a shooting went down. All safe," a post from @SkateCholo read.

Several miles away from the theme park, a large fire broke out on the 91 Freeway in Buena Park. Officials did not say if the fire had anything to do with the shooting investigation.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.