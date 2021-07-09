Video shows tense scene at Knott's Berry Farm after shooting outside park, 2 hurt

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 5:27 PM MDT until SAT 6:15 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SAT 4:45 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 4:40 PM MST until SAT 7:45 PM MST, Gila County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 4:40 PM MST until SAT 5:30 PM MST, Gila County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 4:32 PM MST until SAT 5:15 PM MST, Graham County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 4:33 PM MST until SAT 5:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 4:27 PM MST until SAT 5:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Parker Valley, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 5:40 PM MDT until SAT 6:30 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 3:40 PM MST until SAT 6:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 5:45 PM MST, Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SAT 5:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Gila Bend, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Significant Weather Advisory
until SAT 5:30 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Significant Weather Advisory
until SAT 4:45 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford

Video shows tense scene at Knott's Berry Farm after shooting outside park, 2 hurt

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Mass Shootings
FOX 10 Phoenix

Chaotic scene unfolds between parkgoers at Knott's Berry Farm

Video shows the tense moments inside Knott's Berry Farm after a shooting broke out outside the theme park.

BUENA PARK, Calif. - Two teenage boys were injured during a shooting outside Knott's Berry Farm late Friday night.

The Buena Park Police Department responded to a call from the area a little before 9 p.m. Officers confirmed that there was no active shooter.

According to a statement from Knott's Berry Farm, one person was taken to the hospital. Another victim showed up at the hospital later, according to Buena Park Police Sgt. Mario Escamilla. 

Officials did not specify the severity of the shooting victim's injuries.

No arrests have been made and no suspect vehicle description was provided.

1 person hurt in shooting outside Knott's Berry Farm

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside the theme park.

Dozens of guests evacuated the park and employees sheltered in place following the shooting.

A parkgoer, Justin Wei, shared a video showing a chaotic scene inside the park as other parkgoers reacted to the shooting that took place outside the theme park.

"There's a shooter," one of the parkgoers could be heard shouting in Wei's video.

Another parkgoer shared a photo of people hiding at a restaurant during the shooting investigation.

"Luckily ended up at a restaurant. When a shooting went down. All safe," a post from @SkateCholo read.

b7cdb4ea-GENERIC-WEB-MAIN-2.jpg

Several miles away from the theme park, a large fire broke out on the 91 Freeway in Buena Park. Officials did not say if the fire had anything to do with the shooting investigation.

