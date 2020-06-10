Vitalant to test all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

Arizona-based nonprofit Vitalant is testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies, according to an announcement made on June 10.

The company says they are the first national blood bank to test for antibodies, and are providing the test results to successful donors.

The FDA-approved test indicates whether donor's immune system has created coronavirus antibodies regardless of whether they are symptomatic.

“While a positive antibody test does not mean that someone is immune to COVID-19, it does mean that they may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma in the future and help people with the disease,” said Cliff Numark, Vitalant’s Chief of Marketing in a statement. “Convalescent plasma can be given directly to patients currently battling COVID-19 to help boost their ability to fight their illness.”

Blood donors will not be charged for the antibody tests.

The nonprofit says they are in need of blood donations, especially from those with type O-positive, O-negative, A-negative and B-negative.

Vitalant donation locations include:

1989 W. Elliot Rd., #33, Chandler

18583 N. 59th Ave., #113, Glendale

14270 W. Indian School Rd., #C-8, Goodyear

1337 S. Gilbert Rd., #101, Mesa

5757 N. Black Canyon Hwy, Phoenix

15170 N. Hayden Rd., #6, Scottsdale

More information: www.vitalant.org/antibodytest

