Volunteers care for orphaned koalas rescued from Australian wildfires

More than 100 orphaned koala bears are being taken care of by professional volunteers, including vets and koala handlers after being rescued from a fire zone area in Adelaide, Australia.

Soaring temperatures and strong winds are fanning fires across most of the southern part of the country.

Thousands of firefighters are fighting the flames, but many continue to burn out of control, threatening to wipe out rural townships and causing almost incalculable damage to property and wildlife.

