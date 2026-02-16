Nancy Guthrie case enters 3rd week; peanut butter products recalled | Nightly Roundup

article

Search for missing Nancy Guthrie enters a new week; peanut products recalled in Arizona and other states; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, February 16, 2026.

1. Nancy Guthrie: TMZ gets another e-mail related to case

2.Nancy Guthrie: FBI waiting for DNA results confirmation

3. Nancy Guthrie's family cleared as suspects

4. Remembering Robert Duvall

5. Peanut butter products recalled in Arizona and other states

