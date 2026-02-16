Nancy Guthrie case enters 3rd week; peanut butter products recalled | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - Search for missing Nancy Guthrie enters a new week; peanut products recalled in Arizona and other states; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, February 16, 2026.
1. Nancy Guthrie: TMZ gets another e-mail related to case
Featured
TMZ says they've received another email from a man demanding money in exchange for the identity of the person responsible for the alleged kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie.
2.Nancy Guthrie: FBI waiting for DNA results confirmation
Featured
Sheriff Chris Nanos cleared Nancy Guthrie’s family as suspects Monday, calling them victims. Investigators now await DNA results from a glove found near the 84-year-old's home to check the national CODIS database for matches.
3. Nancy Guthrie's family cleared as suspects
Featured
Family members of Nancy Guthrie, including her children and their spouses, have been ruled out as suspects in her disappearance, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said Monday.
4. Remembering Robert Duvall
Featured
Robert Duvall, the Oscar-winning actor whose acclaimed career spanned more than 60 years, has died at 95, his wife said Monday.
5. Peanut butter products recalled in Arizona and other states
Featured
Ventura Foods LLC initiated a recall of its peanut butter products distributed in 40 states, including Arizona, California, Florida, and Georgia.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Wet weather is heading our way! FOX 10's Erica Horvatin is tracking the latest storm.
Get the Full Forecast