Nancy Guthrie case enters 3rd week; peanut butter products recalled | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  February 16, 2026 6:05pm MST
PHOENIX - Search for missing Nancy Guthrie enters a new week; peanut products recalled in Arizona and other states; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, February 16, 2026.

Nancy Guthrie: TMZ receives another email demanding money in exchange for suspect's identity
Nancy Guthrie: TMZ receives another email demanding money in exchange for suspect's identity

TMZ says they've received another email from a man demanding money in exchange for the identity of the person responsible for the alleged kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie.

Nancy Guthrie: FBI awaits confirmation of DNA results from glove found in search
Nancy Guthrie: FBI awaits confirmation of DNA results from glove found in search

Sheriff Chris Nanos cleared Nancy Guthrie’s family as suspects Monday, calling them victims. Investigators now await DNA results from a glove found near the 84-year-old's home to check the national CODIS database for matches.

Sheriff clears Nancy Guthrie’s family as suspects in her disappearance
Sheriff clears Nancy Guthrie’s family as suspects in her disappearance

Family members of Nancy Guthrie, including her children and their spouses, have been ruled out as suspects in her disappearance, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

Oscar-winning actor Robert Duvall dies at 95
Oscar-winning actor Robert Duvall dies at 95

Robert Duvall, the Oscar-winning actor whose acclaimed career spanned more than 60 years, has died at 95, his wife said Monday.

 

Peanut butter products recalled in 40 states over 'foreign material' contamination
Peanut butter products recalled in 40 states over 'foreign material' contamination

Ventura Foods LLC initiated a recall of its peanut butter products distributed in 40 states, including Arizona, California, Florida, and Georgia.

Evening Weather Forecast - 2/16/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 2/16/26

Wet weather is heading our way! FOX 10's Erica Horvatin is tracking the latest storm.

