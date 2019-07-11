Volunteers doing landscaping work for American Legion post in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- A group of volunteers put in some hard work Thursday to clean up an American Legion post in the Valley.

Dozens of volunteers, through the City of Chandler's "Let's Pull Together" program, helped local residents in need. Residents like the veterans at American Legion Post 35.

"We know that this post is really active in the community, so we wanted to give back to give back this post, specifically, and Bank of America headquarters is actually kitty-corner right here, so they're neighbors," said Alexis Apodaca with Chandler Neighborhood Resources.

The volunteers gave Post 35 a complete exterior makeover.

"They're removing a lot of dead trees, pulling weeds, a lot of property maintenance, making sure that this post is as beautiful for the veterans that come here as it can be," said Apodaca.

"What we do for our community, state and nation, actually giving our lives when we fought for this country, but to receive something from our community, it feels even better because we see our performance that we've given to them and they're giving back to us, and we feel grateful," said Domingo Bonilla.

For the volunteers, they were honored to at least be able to lend a helping hand.

"To do this kind of work, you have to recognize the importance of it," said Apodaca. "You have to want to serve our veterans, serve your community."