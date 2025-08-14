Washington Fire forces evacuations north of Payson

The Brief The Washington Fire sparked on Aug. 13 north of Payson. Mountain Meadows Ranch and Washington Park residents have been ordered to evacuate. As of Aug. 14, the fire has burned just over 100 acres with no containment.



Some Gila County residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes due to a wildfire that is burning north of Payson.

What we know:

The Washington Fire sparked on Aug. 13 one mile northwest of Washington Park in the Payson Ranger District. The fire has burned just over 100 acres. It has no containment.

Mountain Meadows Ranch and Washington Park residents are under "GO" status, meaning they should evacuate immediately.

The following areas are on "SET" status, meaning they should be prepared to evacuate:

Bray Creek Ranch

Shadow Rim Ranch

Verde Glen

Rim Trail Estates

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Arizona's "Ready, Set, Go!" evacuation status definitions

READY – Prepare Now

Be aware of the hazards that can threaten your community.

Take steps now to prepare for seasonal threats.

Register with your county/tribal emergency notification system.

Connect with your local emergency management office, sheriff's office and public health department on social media.

Make a family evacuation and communication plan that includes family phone numbers, out-of-town contacts and family meeting locations.

Build an emergency go kit with enough food, water and necessary supplies for at least 72 hours. Include supplies to help keep you and your family healthy, such as face coverings, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes. Start with the five P’s; people and pet supplies, prescriptions, papers, personal needs and priceless items.

Check with your neighbors, family, friends and elders through video chats or phone calls to ensure they are READY.

Keep up to date on local news, weather watches, weather warnings and public health recommendations

SET – Be Alert

Know there is significant danger in your area.

Residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family/friends outside the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.

Grab your emergency go kit.

Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock.

Stay aware of the latest news and information from public safety and public health officials.

This might be the only notice you receive. Emergency services cannot guarantee they will be able to notify everyone if conditions rapidly deteriorate. Be SET to GO.

GO! – Evacuate

Danger in your area is imminent and life-threatening.

Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.

If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand emergency services may not be able to assist you further.

Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas.

For more information: https://ein.az.gov

Map of area where the fire is burning