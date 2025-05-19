Washington man dies while attempting rim-to-rim hike at Grand Canyon

article

The Brief A man from Washington state died while trying to hike from the South Rim to the North Rim. The victim was identified as 74-year-old Dennis Smith of Olympia.



A man attempting a rim-to-rim hike at the Grand Canyon was found dead on a trail.

What we know:

The National Park Service says crews on May 15 responded to reports of an unresponsive hiker on the North Kaibab Trail at 4:45 p.m.

"Despite efforts by bystanders and National Park Service (NPS) personnel to resuscitate the individual, the hiker, identified as Dennis Smith, 74, of Olympia, Washington, was pronounced dead at the scene," NPS said in a statement.

North Kaibab Trail near the Coconino Overlook. (NPS)

NPS says Smith was attempting a rim-to-rim hike from the South Rim to the North Rim.

"Known as an avid and experienced hiker, Smith's cause of death is under investigation by the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office," NPS said.

Dig deeper:

Officials advise against hiking in the inner canyon between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., as temperatures are expected to reach 100°F later this week.

"Hikers and backpackers attempting rigorous distances, such as rim to rim, through the inner canyon are encouraged to be self-reliant to prevent emergency situations for themselves and responders," NPS said. "Be aware that efforts to assist hikers may be delayed due to limited staff, the number of rescue calls, and employee safety requirements."

What you can do:

Before heading out on the trail, hikers are encouraged to check current inner canyon conditions at https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/key-messages.htm.

Map of the North Kaibab Trail