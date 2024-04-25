Watch: Assault on Oklahoma bus leads to crash

Shocking video from Oklahoma shows a man assaulting a city bus driver before the bus crashes into a business.

Over the weekend, a passenger aboard an Oklahoma City bus became upset when the driver said he could not make an early stop upon request, according to a FOX 25 report.

Recently released video showed the passenger hitting and punching the driver, causing the bus to drive off the roadway and into a building.

Still image taken from video showing a passenger assaulting an Oklahoma City bus driver. (Oklahoma City Public Transportation Department)

The passenger, who was identified as Tihron Harrison, attempted to flee the scene but was quickly apprehended by police.

Harrison was arrested for assault and battery.

Two people who were inside the building at the time of the crash were not hurt. The bus driver was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

