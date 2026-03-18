Phoenix hits 100 degrees; shutdown leaves TSA officers without pay | Nightly Roundup

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From the Valley hitting triple-digit temperatures for the first time this year, to hundreds of Phoenix TSA officers working without pay, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

1. Phoenix hits its first 100-degree day this year

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2. Phoenix looks to scrub Chavez’s name from buildings, street signs amid allegations

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3. DHS shutdown leaves hundreds of TSA officers without pay in Phoenix

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4. Marijuana product under recall over possible fungus contamination

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5. Middle East conflict: Israel’s military kills top Iranian security official

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