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until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Grand Canyon Country
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Phoenix hits 100 degrees; shutdown leaves TSA officers without pay | Nightly Roundup

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Published  March 18, 2026 5:47pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - From the Valley hitting triple-digit temperatures for the first time this year, to hundreds of Phoenix TSA officers working without pay, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

1. Phoenix hits its first 100-degree day this year

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Record-breaking heat across Arizona draws crowds to waterparks, away from hikes
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Record-breaking heat across Arizona draws crowds to waterparks, away from hikes

Crowds are packing local waterparks like Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa, which are busier with the warm temperatures, as locals and visitors look to beat the heat.

2. Phoenix looks to scrub Chavez’s name from buildings, street signs amid allegations

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Cesar Chavez: Arizona looks to strip name from cities, cancel events amid sexual assault allegations
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Cesar Chavez: Arizona looks to strip name from cities, cancel events amid sexual assault allegations

The City of Phoenix and local districts are moving to scrub Cesar Chavez’s name from buildings and street signs, following allegations that the labor icon sexually assaulted three women, including two minors, in the 1970s.

3. DHS shutdown leaves hundreds of TSA officers without pay in Phoenix

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800 Sky Harbor TSA officers without pay during partial government shutdown
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800 Sky Harbor TSA officers without pay during partial government shutdown

A partial government shutdown has left approximately 800 TSA officers at Sky Harbor International Airport working without pay for over a month, causing severe financial strain and low morale.

4. Marijuana product under recall over possible fungus contamination

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Marijuana: AZDHS announces voluntary recall amid contamination worries
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Marijuana: AZDHS announces voluntary recall amid contamination worries

Arizona health officials say there is a voluntary recall of a marijuana product amid worries it could be contaminated by a fungus.

5. Middle East conflict: Israel’s military kills top Iranian security official

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Iran confirms security chief killed amid launch of more strikes
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Iran confirms security chief killed amid launch of more strikes

Some top Iranian officials have been killed as more strikes were launched against Israel and Gulf countries. Here's what you need to know.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/18/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/18/26

The heat is here! Phoenix hit the 100s for the first time this year, and it's only going up. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details on how long we can expect the extreme heat warning.

Get the Full Forecast

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