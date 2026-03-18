Arizona weather forecast: Triple-digit heat possible for Phoenix today

The Brief We are entering a stretch of hotter than usual weather conditions in the Phoenix area. The high could reach 101°F in Phoenix on March 18. Most towns around Arizona and across the Southwest will near or break heat records.



Our long stretch of record weather begins today.

Today:

While a few towns, such as Flagstaff and Payson, set heat records yesterday, most in Arizona will set records by this afternoon. A very strong ridge of high pressure has begun to center over the Southwest and will reach its peak over Arizona by Friday. As a result, the forecast highs will continue to skyrocket the next few days.

The forecast high hits 101 today in Phoenix. This will break a variety of records: the earliest 100+ degree day on record, the hottest March temperature on record, and the hottest temperature for the date. This will also begin a 5-day-long stretch of triple digit days and a 7-day-long stretch of record temperatures in Phoenix.

With the warm temperatures, sky conditions will remain clear. A dry and sunny forecast marks the rest of the week and into this weekend.

Tomorrow & This Weekend:

The forecast high jumps to 104 on Thursday and 106 on Friday. By the weekend, the high will slowly dip back to 105 Saturday and 102 on Sunday.

Phoenix is not the only location expected to hit record level. Most towns around Arizona and across the Southwest will near or break heat records. Like Arizona, many may crush their previous records due to this unprecedented heat wave.

Looking Ahead:

There's very little relief in the long run. The forecast high returns to 99 on Monday and Tuesday, and 98 by next Wednesday. It remains dry through the entire 10-day forecast.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body

Sip cool water if person is alert

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed

*If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com