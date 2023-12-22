Expand / Collapse search
Watch: Man rescued from burning car by California police officers

By Daniel Miller
Published 
U.S.
FOX TV Digital Team

Watch: Man rescued from burning car

Video footage released by the Chula Vista Police Department on Dec.19, shows officers pulling the driver out of the burning car in October on a local interstate in California. (Credit: Chula Vista Police Department via Storyful)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - Police rescued a man from a burning car moments before it went up in flames in Chula Vista, California.

The harrowing video released on Dec. 19 by the Chula Vista Police Department and provided to the social news platform Storyful shows officers pulling the driver from the smoldering vehicle found off the shoulder of the road of a local interstate. 

Authorities said officers needed under four minutes to remove the man safely from the car while sharing that three cops were injured in the Oct. 13 incident. 

CBS 8 San Diego reported that the unidentified man was transported to an area hospital after the incident and awakened after four weeks in a coma. 

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 


 